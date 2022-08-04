FMU's Freshwater Ecology Center impresses retired professor

FLORENCE, S.C. – Retired Francis Marion University biology professor John Rae III said he was surprised and honored the university named the new Freshwater Ecology Center in his honor.

The university held a ceremony at the Freshwater Ecology Center to unveil the sign and recognize Rae for his 20-plus years of teaching aquatic biology at Francis Marion University.

The 146-acre Freshwater Ecology Complex opened in January. Its focus is research and education about freshwater ecosystems. The complex includes a conference center, which is located on the shores of a 20-acre spring fed lake.

After the ceremony, Rae said he was amazed because he retired from FMU about nine years ago. He and his wife, Susan, visit the campus occasionally from his home in Charlotte, N.C.

“I taught freshwater ecology here for quite a few years,” Rae said. “I see this as a huge blossoming for the future. … The opportunities that are here are amazing.”

The Freshwater Ecology Complex has a variety of labs, boats and all sorts of equipment. The university has started research on clams.

Rae said he saw the entire Freshwater Ecology Complex for the first time Wednesday. It is impressive.

“I’m really impressed,” he said. “It’s going to be a real strong point for the university to have this. We are going to attract some really good students.”

Rae earned his bachelor’s degree in biology from Ohio University, a master’s degree in marine sciences from the University of Pacific. He received his doctorate in zoology from the State University of New York – Stony Brook.

He served as the Shirley Malloy Professor of Biology, teaching ecology, aquatics and invertebrate zoology to thousands of students for more than 25 years at FMU.

During the ceremony, Rae thanked Francis Marion University President Fred Carter for the university’s support of research and funding research.

Rae conducted research on a rare cactus that grows in Florida and freshwater midges while at FMU.

“Just before I came here I started research on a highly endangered cactus down in Florida,” Rae said. “I continued it up here for another five years. I had a few publications about that.”

He hopes his research will help protect the endangered species that is only found in a several-hundred-acre area of Florida.

Then, he found his “beloved midges” in the Lynches River.

He surveyed the area and studied the sediment to see how the midges adopted to various types of pollution.

“It’s a long process,” he said, “to get these little guys – they are only about one or two millimeters in size, identify and correlate them with where they live and water chemistry. I hope I’ve added to the literature.”

The Freshwater Ecology Complex was made possible by a donation of 146 acres to the university by the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation, Carter said.

“Our appreciation to the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation for that and the many other things they have done for us,” he said.

Rep. Phillip Lowe and the late Sen. Hugh Leatherman worked together to secure funding for the complex, Carter said.

“We are deeply appreciative to both of them for all that money,” Carter said.