Food insecurity help only a text away

FLORENCE, S.C. — United Way of Florence County and The United Way Association of South Carolina want to remind Florence County families this holiday season that local and trusted programs that support those facing hunger are just a text message away through its 211 platform.

The United Way Association of South Carolina is the first United Way program in the nation to offer this resource, which was launched with support from the Duke Energy Foundation.

These resources are easy to access through a mobile device by simply sending the word “FOOD” to 211-211. The platform immediately sends people relevant information based on their mobile device’s location, minimizing wait times and eliminating the need for broadband internet. The service is available in English and Spanish.

“United Way of Florence County recognizes the importance of the 211 platform and prioritizes the support and availability of the service in Florence County,” United Way of Florence County President Cameron Packett said. “The text line is confidential, easy to use and always accessible. It’s an amazing resource that is a critical part of our fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in our community.”

Food insecurity faces many families and individuals throughout South Carolina, United Way Association of South Carolina CEO/President Naomi Lett said.

“The 211 texting platform offers privacy, convenience and support to people in need of assistance. We are pleased to offer this platform and hope that it provides much needed support, especially during a season where food is top-of-mind for many,” Lett said.

In the Palmetto State, 1-in-10 people, including more than 150,000 children, face hunger. This disparity is pervasive, and food insecurity occurs in every county within the state.

The text line also offers access to information about other critical needs, like assistance with utility bills and housing resources. The program was recently expanded to include a vast array of information and programs provided by the South Carolina Department of Social Services.

For more information, visit www.sc211.org.

