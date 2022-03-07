 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Forestry Commission issues Red Flag Alert
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A breezy, dry Monday has led the state Forestry Commission to issue a statewide Red Flag Alert for outdoor burning in South Carolina to try to prevent wildfires.

The alert discourages outdoor fires, like burning debris, and can trigger local county bans on outdoor burning, the commission said in a statement.

More than 100 wildfires have been reported in the state since Thursday and the recent dry, warm weather has increased the fire danger by causing larger and more frequent blazes, officials said.

Already in 2022, the commission has reported more wildfires than in the entire fiscal year from July 2020 to last June.

The agency is preparing as always for more fires as the weather gets warmer, but on dangerous days like Monday, carelessness can push firefighters to the limit, said state Forestry Commission Fire Chief Darryl Jones.

“The increase in fires is something we expect and plan for at the start of spring every year, but strong winds can really push fire danger to its limit, and we’re seeing that now,” Jones said in a statement.

