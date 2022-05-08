Former mayor supports Moore for City Council

District 2 Florence City Council candidate Kermit Moore has received an endorsement from former Florence Mayor Stephen Wukela.

Moore is a 1974 graduate of Wilson High School, and has been inducted into the Florence High School Hall of Fame. He is one of two Democrats running for the District 2 council seat. He will face Lawrence “Chipper” Smith in the June 14 Democratic primary. No Republican filed in District 2.

Moore is the husband the current District 2 City Councilor Pat Gibson Hye-Moore, who didn’t seek re-election because of health issues.

Kermit Moore and Pat Gibson Hye-Moore, Wukela said, supported him through the good and bad. It wasn’t always easy because elected city officials may make people upset at times.

“I always found when the chips were down and the times were tough my friends were there with me,” Wukela said. “My friends were there to fight with me, to fight for me and fight for the things that we believed in together.”

Kermit Moore and Pat Gibson-Hye Moore took a “lot of flack” for supporting Wukela, the former mayor said.

“They were always there,” he said.

The Moores are always there when things must get done and when things are difficult, Wukela said.

“That’s why we need Kermit Moore on City Council,” Wukela said.

Moore thanked Wukela for his support.

Some of the issues more wants to tackle include:

Affordable housing for first-time homebuyers

Create a youth council to help children between ages 13 and 18

Reducing crime in the city

Keeping Florence beautiful by fighting littering