MULLINS, S.C. – Former Mullins basketball star Stacy Wilson returned home over the weekend to host a youth basketball camp. It’s the first camp held at the gym he once helped volunteer for former NBA star Raymond Felton Jr. during his 10-year stretch hosting an event for children.

“It’s my first annual camp just giving back to the community,” Wilson said. “I’m just giving back to the kids teaching them the game of basketball and more importantly the fundamentals of the game.”

Wilson worked with more than 40 children during the three-day camp that featured help from his younger sister Janell Sindab, a guard at Wake Technical Community College that earned the Lady Auctioneers basketball team a state championship and baby brother Johnell “L.J.” Sindab, heading to play at East Georgia State College. Former teammate Tyler Rambo and trainer was also on hand to help along with Mullins junior varsity coach Sean Brunson and Mullins girls varsity coach Myron Gerald.

“It was something I always wanted to do and give back to my community,” Wilson said. “The game has been good to me so I wanted to come back and share my knowledge with the kids. It’s exciting because when I came up the Raymond Felton camp was something we looked forward to so I’m trying to bring that same atmosphere.”

Wilson said the event should grow.

“This is like my core,” Wilson said of his volunteers and thanked them for the help. “Without them I probably wouldn’t have did it.”

Wilson said he has enjoyed his playing days since leading Mullins to more than 40 wins in his final two seasons, earning all-state honors and Class 2A runner-up finish then moving on to Coffeyville Community College were helped the team reach the NJCAA tournament with a 33-5 record. Wilson went on to help Murray State win 51 games in two seasons, averaging 13.5 points per game as a senior. He played professional basketball for Erdgas Ehingen and Cheminitz 99ers in Germany.

“I’m just trying to give the kids a little bit of hope,” Wilson said. “If I did it they can do it. They just have to see it and have somebody to push them and I’m trying to be that person.”

Mullins varsity boys basketball coach Eric Troy was also in attendance and said the Stacy Wilson Basketball Camp was a very intensive and comprehensive training that focused on every facet of the game.

“He could have charged five times the amount that he charged, and it still would be a discounted bargain,” Troy said. “The only reason he charged was because he wanted to raise funds for Mullins Athletics. Every dollar raised is going right back into our athletic programs here at Mullins High School. It brings me so much joy to see young people like Stacy carry on the legacy that coach Mark Gerald sparked. To have a person of his caliber, a former D1 athlete and former professional athlete, always thinking about Mullins and how he can help seems almost miraculous these days. Personally, he has been a great resource to me that is always available and always willing to help in any way. I can still hear coach Gerald saying, ‘whatever you do, stay helping somebody.’ This was a great skills camp and I’m looking forward to next year.”