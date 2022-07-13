Former nurse charged with abuse of vulnerable adult

FLORENCE, S.C. — South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents have arrested a 63-year-old former licensed practical nurse accused of abusing a vulnerable adult at the Pee Dee Regional Center in Florence on April 22, 2021.

Jo Ann Graves has been charged with physical abuse of a vulnerable adult. The arrest warrant was issued and Graves was booked at the Florence County Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the 12th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

According to the arrest warrant, Graves was working for the Pee Dee Regional Center, 714 National Cemetery Road, Florence, on April 21, 2021. The victim, who was struck in the face multiple times, is a resident at the Pee Dee Regional Center and is a vulnerable adult.

The allegations were corroborated through surveillance video and information provided to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, according to the arrest warrant.

The Pee Dee Regional Center falls under the supervision of South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs. The department requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigation.