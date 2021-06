Forty-four graduate from Hemingway High School

HEMINGWAY, S.C. —Forty-four seniors graduated from Hemingway High School on Saturday morning in the Hemingway High School gymnasium. Taylor Nakyiah McCullough is valedictorian, and Inyzah Unique Pressley is salutatorian.

The valedictorian and salutatorian awards were presented by Barry McFadden, Hemingway dean of students. The awarding of diplomas was by Williamsburg County School District Superintendent Rose Wilder; Monica Brewton, district chief academic officer; Tara Richardson, Hemingway principal; McFadden; Torrance Wilson, Hemingway HCTC director; Sharon Dukes, Hemingway guidance counselor; and Donna Palmer Lewis, announcer.

Twenty-five Hemingway graduates received at least a S.C. Life or S.C. Hope Scholarship.

Graduating members of the Class of 2021 are:

Envy Edna Alexandrette

Tamera Jen-Nia Barkers

Ethan O'Neil Brown

Lamar Isaiah Chattine

DeAndre Malik Chestnut

Derrick Eugene Chestnut Jr.

Malik LaShawn Cooper

Zyon Dontrell Dollard