Francis Marion University Board extends president's contract through 2029

FLORENCE, S.C. — Dr. Fred Carter will continue as Francis Marion University’s president through 2029, the university’s Board of Trustees unanimously decided in a special meeting Thursday at The Cottage on FMU’s main campus.

Board members attended in person and virtually via Zoom video conference.

The board also unanimously approved a resolution to explore the acquisition of Dargan’s Pond, a 50-acre pond and recreational area on the border of Florence and Darlington counties.

The contract extension and acquisition of Dargan’s Pond were discussed in an executive session. The board then returned to open session and approved the two resolutions.

Carter has served as Francis Marion University’s president since 1999. During his tenure, the university has experienced exceptional growth and development.

The university has added numerous academic programs and the financial stability of the university and its foundations has been enhanced.

Francis Marion University Board Chairman Robert E. Lee said trustees felt extending Carter’s contract was appropriate to ensure several important university projects continue.

“With three buildings under construction in the four years, half-a-dozen new academic programs, and now Dargan’s Pond, the board wanted to ensure that Fred would stay with us to oversee the completion of these efforts,” Lee said. “The entire board was enthusiastic and insistent about keeping him here.”

Carter said he appreciated the board’s continued confidence.

“Folly and I have lived here since 1999.This is our home. The faculty and staff on this campus are our family so we are not in any great hurry to move anyplace else or go anyplace else,” Carter said in an interview after the board meeting. “These next few years we have these projects to attend to. We will do that and be happy where we are. It’s a great life we have here.”

Folly is Carter's wife.

Clemson University operates Dargan’s Pond as part of its Pee Dee Research and Education Center. It was closed to the public in 2016 after Hurricane Matthew passed through the Pee Dee, damaging Dargan’s Pond’s spillway and dam.

Clemson University, Carter said, has indicated it is willing to transfer the property to Francis Marion University. Local legislative and community leaders also have encouraged FMU to restore Dargan’s Pond.

Francis Marion University will commission a soil study, an engineering study and a permitting study over the next 180 days to determine if Dargan’s Pond can be restored, Carter said.

“I will correspond with the president of Clemson and ask Clemson to give us the 180-day period to do the due diligence to perform those studies,” Carter said.

If the studies show Dargan’s Pond can be restored, FMU will ask Clemson University to transfer the property to FMU.

Raising funds to start the restoration would be the next step. Once the funds are raised, restoration projects will start, he said.

The ultimate goal is to return Dargan’s Pond to public recreational use.

“It’s a stunningly beautiful lake,” Carter said. “It’s a wonderful fishing lake. It’s a great boating lake. It’s a beautiful lake to hike around.”

Dargan’s Pond opened as a recreation area in 1962. It’s less than two miles from Francis Marion University’s Freshwater Ecology Center, which opened earlier this year. Acquiring the property would complement the Center’s research and teaching activities and further the university’s community service mission.