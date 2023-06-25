FLORENCE – Fireworks exploded over Downtown Darlington on Saturday evening.

Thousands packed The Square as the city hosted its eighth annual Darlington Chamber of Commerce Freedom Fest. The celebration concluded with the largest annual fireworks display in the Pee Dee region of South Carolina. The fireworks allow Pee Dee residents the opportunity to celebrate Independence Day a few days early.

Freedom Fest also featured dozens of vendors, lots of rides and a play area for children, and musical performances on a stage set up outside the county courthouse.

Brook Sylvester, president of the Greater Darlington Chamber of Commerce, said she was pleased witht the turnout. Early rain showers may have kept some from joining in the festivities, but as evening fell the rain ceased and the crowd continued to grow. Last year, the event hosted around 20,000 people.

Sylvester msaid said she was very grateful for the many vendors who agreed to participate and for the many people who helped organize the event.

The huge fireworks display that culminated the festivities was provided by PyroStar Entertainment of North Carolina.

Sponsors for this year's Freedom Fest included the City of Darlington, the Darlington Community Foundation, Wilson Senior Care, CareSouth Carolina, Genesis Healthcare, SPC Credit Union, Duke Energy, MPD Electric, Goodson's Tire and Auto, and Patriot Chevrolet.

The Greater Darlington Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit organization that serves to foster economic vitality and quality of life in Darlington, Lamar, and Society Hill.