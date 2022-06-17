FROM THE PRESIDENT: Best of the Pee Dee celebration planned

The votes for Best of the Pee Dee are in and tabulated.

For the 32nd year, the Morning News has asked community residents to voice their opinion on who is the best in 239 categories. As usual, the community responded. More than 11,000 people voted. The Morning News is contacting the winners and favorites you picked.

We will be announcing the winners and favorites in the Morning News and on scnow.com on July 31.

Wait, there’s more this year.

Any winner or favorite that partners with us on their announcement will receive two tickets to an awards ceremony on July 28 at the Florence Regional Airport. We are naming the ceremony, Horizons. We will be handing out the first place and favorite plaques at Horizons.

The Florence Regional Airport has graciously helped us make this a reality.

Although the ceremony still is in the planning stages, it will be a celebration of success. I can promise we are going to have heavy hors d’oeuvres, music and fun. If you decide to coordinate with us to tell everyone about your accomplishment, I know you will want to join us for this fun event.

If you are wondering if you won or were voted a favorite, please call your sales representative, or if you do not have one, call me and I will let you know. Marketing packages start as low as $349.

The winners of the Best of Pee Dee are truly gems of our area, and deserve to be honored at this special ceremony.

No matter if a winner decides to market themselves with us, they are still the Best of the Pee Dee voted by you, the community. We will have a list of all winners at the event before they are announced officially in the Morning News and scnow.com on July 31.

I have lived and worked in many states and cities in my career. I cannot tell you how lucky we are to have an airport of the caliber of the Florence Regional Airport. I have used them many times.

If you have not used the Florence Regional Airport lately, Go Fly with them. I would rely on them as much if not more than any other larger airport. Their numbers prove that they are worth another look. Connie Anderson and her team have made things happen. They are truly a Gem of the Community.

