Fry to speak to Florence County Republicans

FLORENCE, S.C. — Republican candidate for U.S. House of Representatives District 7 Russell Fry will be the guest speaker at Tuesday’s Florence County Republican Party monthly meeting.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. with food and refreshments at the McClenaghan Administrative Annex, 500 S. Dargan St, Florence. The program will start at 7 p.m.

Fry will face Democrat Daryl W. Scott in the November general election.

Fry has served in the South Carolina House of Representatives since 2015.

As the chief majority whip in the state House, Fry played a large role in passing the Open Carry Act and the Fetal Heartbeat Bill. He also has co-sponsored bills to expand school choice, ban vaccine passports, preserve women’s sports, close South Carolina’s primaries and require identification to vote via absentee ballots.

Fry practiced law along the Grand Strand before being elected as the District 106 representative in the state House of Representatives. He has a law degree from the Charleston School of Law. He was born in Surfside Beach. Fry lives with his wife, Bronwen, and their son, James, in Murrells Inlet.