Fry wins SC 7th House seat

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Russel Fry, a Republican who toppled five-term U.S. Rep Tom Rice in South Carolina's 7th House district with backing from former President Donald Trump, has won election to Congress.

Fry, a state representative, handily defeated Democratic challenger Daryl Scott in the general election. The incumbent Rice had become a focus of Trump's scorn for the congressman's impeachment vote after the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riots.

It marks the first time in 10 years that voters in the district will send a new elected official to Washington, D.C.

With Trump's backing, Fry ousted five-term Rep. Tom Rice in the June primary. Rice was the first of the 10 House Republicans to lose a reelection bid after he had voted to impeach Trump after the U.S. Capitol riots.