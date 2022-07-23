FS1 launches 9th Grade Academies

FLORENCE, S.C. — Ninth-grade students in Florence 1 Schools will be taught in dedicated locations on each of the three high school campuses, the district’s Board of Trustees decided at Thursday’s meeting at the new Southside Middle School.

Ninth-graders at South Florence High School will be taught in the old Southside Middle School. Ninth-graders at West Florence High School will be taught in the high school’s new wing, and ninth-graders at Wilson High School will be taught in the 200 hall upstairs.

The dedicated locations will be known as ninth-grade academies, and help the students make the adjustment to high school, Superintendent Richard O’Malley told the board.

“We know the importance of getting the ninth grade on track. It’s probably the best correlation of them graduating,” O’Malley said.

Core classes will be taught in the academy areas, O’Malley said.

Each ninth-grade student will go through a freshman success/leadership program. At South Florence High School the program will be an elective honors credit for every ninth-grade student. At West Florence and Wilson high schools, counselors will cover the same success/leadership topics during physical education classes.

The freshman success/leadership program will follow Steven Covey’s 7 Habits of Highly Effective Teens.

The units of study include self-awareness, organization and management, goal setting, being your best self, communication, collaboration, business skills and how to lead beyond high school.

Organizational skills also will be embedded throughout the ninth-grade academies, O’Malley said.

School counselors will be dedicated to the ninth-grade academy students for direct support during their high school transition year, O’Malley said.

There also will be dedicated time for freshman students and parents at orientation. The district will start High School Parent 101, a school-facilitated support series for parents of freshmen.

High School Parent 101 will cover accessing student information, social concerns, learning resources, mental health and scholarships.

“We think we have a good framework for our ninth-grade academies,” O’Malley said. “We are very fortunate that some of our facilities have now been upgraded to allow for this.”