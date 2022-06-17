 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FS1 Trustees approve $175.9M budget for 2022-23

Florence 1 Schools will move forward with a fiscal year 2022-23 general fund budget of $175.9 million, the Florence 1 Schools Board of Trustees decided at Thursday night’s meeting.

The revenue and expenses increased 770,992 between the May 14 and June 16 meetings, the district’s Chief Financial Officer Laura Showe said. The state Department of Revenue notified Florence School District 1 on May 26 that it had made an error in the distribution of revenue. The error resulted in more money for Florence 1 schools.

Showe noted the South Carolina legislature approved a $13.8 billion compromise spending plan on Wednesday. The budget is headed to Gov. Henry McMaster for his signature.

If there are any changes in revenue once the state budget is enacted, Showe said the Board of Trustees could amend the budget to reflect the changes.

The state budget raises the minimum salary for teacher from $36,000 to $40,000 annually. It also revamps the way South Carolina funds education. It simplifies a complex formula into funding mostly based on student-teacher ratio and minimum teacher salaries.

The minimum-teacher salaries used to determine education funding will be determined annually by the state legislature, which means district funding could fluctuate depending on whims of the legislature.

Florence 1 Schools budget doesn’t have any COVID-19 pandemic budget restrictions. All programs in all schools have full funding for the 2022-23 school year, Showe said in the May meeting.

The budget also includes funding for Florence 4 School, which will consolidate with Florence 1 Schools on July 1. The consolidation was directed by the South Carolina Board of Education.

South Carolina lawmakers also have established a consolidation fund. Superintendent Richard O’Malley said Florence 1 Schools will apply to receive its “fair share” of those funds to make the consolidation with Florence 4 Schools proceed as smoothly as possible.

The Florence 1 School district’s budget is a balanced budget, which is required by state law. Expenditures will equal revenue, Showe said.

Personnel costs are up $12.7 million to $153.8 million. Personnel accounts for 90 percent of the school district’s budget

Personnel costs include the $4,000 increase plus 1-year step increase for all teachers. The district is maintaining its local supplement for teachers as well.

Bus drivers will receive an 8-percent raise. All other staff will receive a one-year experience step increase.

The district must staff Brockington Elementary School  -- 56 positions. Operating expenses at Brockington Elementary School are projected to be $600,000.

The district experienced an 18.1 percent increase in the cost of health insurance. Costs also are going up for school resource officers, special needs student contracts and substitute teachers.

The United States Department of Agriculture has ended its free lunches for all students, which started when the pandemic hit, Showe said. Students will need to apply for free or reduced-price lunches when they register for school.

The School Board also changed its maternity and paternal leave policies. Now, teachers and staff will receive six weeks of paid maternity leave, while males will receive two-weeks paid paternity leave. This leave policy applies to newborns, fosters and adoptions, O’Malley said.

The Trustees unanimously approved the maternity and paternity leave changes.

The district has 2,300 employees, staff and teachers, O’Malley said. Approximately 1,700 are female. Over the past five years, the district is average 40 maternity leaves per year. The only cost to the school district will be $100,000 needed for substitute teachers.

“It shows employees that we value families,” O’Malley said.

Richard O'Malley

IN OTHER BUSINESS

In other business, Florence 1 Schools Board of Trustees:

Unanimously approved a revision of Chartwells’ food service contract. The district is in its fourth year of a five-year contract with the company. The contract calls for annual contract negotiations to review food costs based on the Consumer Price Index. Showe said Chartwells could have asked for a 7.9% hike based on the Consumer Price Index. The district and company negotiated a 5% price increase. The Chartwells contract guarantees the district a minimum food services profit of $500,000. The district will see a $769,274 under the revised contract.

Unanimously approved Financial Statements, minutes of the May 14 meeting, personnel, a contract with Florence School District 2 to mow the grass at Florence School District 4 for the 2022-23 fiscal year  and a West Florence High School Band field trip to Disney World in April 2013 with a blanket motion.

Unanimously approved a dual enrollment agreement with Columbia International University.

Unanimously approved the sale of 37 mobile classrooms at South Florence, Wilson, Briggs and West Florence for a total of $60,684.77. The cost to remove foundations, prepare and reseed the former mobile classroom sites will cost $30,000, O’Malley said.

Unanimously delayed the election of Board of Trustee officers until the July meeting.

Unanimously approved the superintendent’s request to send a waiver application for the district’s Early Childhood Education program to the state Department of Education. The district is operating under a waiver allowing it to have different types of personnel than required by the state. The waiver application continues the exemption from state requirements for having a principal, media specialist and other job titles in the Early Childhood Education program.

Reviewed the Districts Title 1 plans for the 2022-23 school year.

