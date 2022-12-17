 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FSD3 will begin accepting magnet applications Jan. 9

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Florence School District 3 will begin accepting lottery applications for the 2023-24 school year from students interested in attending Olanta Creative Arts & Science Magnet School (5K through 6th grade) and J. Paul Truluck Creative Arts & Science Magnet School (seventh through 12th grade).

The lottery application window will open at 8 a.m. Jan. 9 and will close at midnight Jan. 22.

Parents and students are invited to plan to visit and tour the district's magnet schools on Jan. 17

For more information or assistance, contact Crystal Huckabee, FSD3 magnet site coordinator, at chuckabee@fsd3.org or 843-396-4457 ext. 63131.

