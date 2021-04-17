Furman University unveils statue of its first Black student

Qwameek Bethea, a senior and president of Furman's NAACP chapter, lauded the university for creating the statue and urged students to continue pressing for diversity and inclusion.

"While correcting the wrongs of the past, we cannot forget those made in the present," Bethea said. "Had the students of the past not pushed for the admission of the first African American student to our institution, where would we be today?"

Vaughn was not welcomed by all on campus when he became a student, said Furman Board of Trustees chairman Ed Good, who was a sophomore at Furman at the time. Good said Vaughn found a noose hanging from his doorknob one morning shortly after he arrived.

"This statue is a rebuke of old notions and a promise that we will not return," Goode said. "It is a symbol that Furman, now and forever, values diversity and inclusion."