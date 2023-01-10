 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girl Scout cookie sales start Saturday

AggieReyes-Warehouse.jpg

Girl Scouts of Eastern South Carolina Vice President of Programs and Product Programs Aggie Reyes, foreground, and Chief Executive Officer Diane Flanagan stand among the 1.2 million packages of Girl Scout cookies ready for the annual sale, which starts Saturday.

 Courtesy: Girl Scouts of Eastern South Carolina

Girl Scouts will be out and about at various locations selling Girl Scout cookies fstarting Saturday.

Cookie hunters can download the app Girl Scout Cookie Finder in their app store and type in their zip code and radius for a list of cookie booths nearby with times and locations. Find cookies online at https://bit.ly/findmycookies.

When people buy cookies from a Girl Scout, they are investing in so much more than a box of cookies—you are investing in a girl’s future, and the future leadership of our country.

Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, girls learn five essential life skills: goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics. 100% of the net proceeds from Girl Scout Cookie sales are reinvested back into the local councils for activities and fund Girl Scouts’ take-action projects, which positively impact their communities.

Things to know about this year’s cookie sale:

  • 2023 is the final year of local Girl Scout cookies holding at $4 per box, only one other council is currently at $4 per box (with other councils seeing price increases)

  • We have a new cookie, Raspberry Rally (available online only.)

  • Our council warehouses are holding 96,244 cases which is over 1 million packages!

  • The girls have many choices for their cookie sales incentives program like indoor skydiving, a cruise and/or a Southern California trip. Last year, top cookie sellers earned a trip to New York City, a Caribbean cruise, Nintendo Switch, podcast microphones and a pearl-stringing experience with a jeweler.

