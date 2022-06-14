GOP's Rice loses House seat after voting to impeach Trump

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina has been ousted from Congress in his Republican primary after voting to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection. He is the first of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump to lose a reelection bid.

Rice, a five-term congressman, was defeated Tuesday by state Rep. Russell Fry, who was endorsed by Trump. Rice was a strong supporter of Trump's policies in Washington but said he was left no choice but to impeach Trump over his failure to calm the mob that violently sought to stop the certification of Joe Biden's victory.

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, another South Carolina Republican who angered Trump, was hovering just above the 50% threshold needed to avert a runoff in her GOP primary.

Rice, a five-term congressman, attracted a half-dozen GOP challengers after his vote to impeach Trump. All had cited the vote as a mark of disloyalty to both the former president and Rice's constituents in the 7th Congressional District, which heavily supported Trump in his two campaigns. Trump endorsed state Rep. Russell Fry in the race.

Rice, an otherwise consistent supporter of Trump's policies, stood by his vote, acknowledging it could lead to his ouster but saying he followed his conscience.

Trump had vowed revenge against the 10 House Republicans who crossed party lines to impeach him. Four of the 10 decided against seeking reelection. A fifth, Rep. David Valadao of California, is still waiting to hear the results of his primary election from last week; he is fighting for the second spot in a race where the top two finishers advance to the general election in November.

Trump had campaigned with Fry earlier this year and described Rice as "respected by no one."

The 7th Congressional District is strongly Republican and likely to remain in the party's hands this fall. The district includes the tourist hotspot of Myrtle Beach and a number of inland, rural areas.

Taking a somewhat different approach, Rep. Nancy Mace sought to make amends for angering Trump, filming a video in New York this year outside Trump Tower to remind her constituents that she was one of the former president's "earliest supporters." She worked for his 2016 campaign and had his backing in her 2020 run.

Besides criticizing Trump for the Jan. 6 insurrection, Mace went against the former president's wishes by voting to certify President Joe Biden's win in the 2020 election and to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the committee investigating the Capitol insurrection.

Trump has supported Mace's opponent, former state Rep. Katie Arrington, who won the GOP nomination for the seat in 2018 by defeating incumbent Mark Sanford. She went on to lose the seat to Joe Cunningham in the general election in Democrats' first flip of a South Carolina seat in decades.

Mace, who narrowly defeated Cunningham in 2020, has spent one term representing the politically diverse 1st Congressional District, which includes Charleston and stretches south to other coastal areas including Hilton Head Island.