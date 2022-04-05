Grammy's barely move needle in TV ratings

NEW YORK (AP) — Despite a night of feel-good vibes and performances by the music industry’s top acts, the Grammy Awards barely moved the needle as a television attraction.

The show reached just under 9.6 million viewers on Sunday, the Nielsen company said. That’s a 4% increase over 2021’s broadcast, a more intimate affair because of the pandemic, and the smallest-ever audience for the Grammys by a wide margin.

Any year-to-year viewership increase is usually a cause for celebration in today’s television world. But that has to be considered a disappointing showing when you consider the previous week’s Academy Awards increased its audience by 58% over 2021.

Jon Batiste was the biggest winner at the Grammys on CBS, which featured performances by Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Chris Stapleton, Justin Bieber and others.

“Don’t even think of it as an awards show,” host Trevor Noah said at one point. “Think of it as a concert where we’re giving out awards.”

On the sports front, the much-awaited NCAA Final Four contest between Duke and North Carolina reached a total of 16.25 million people Saturday night over several Turner cable networks, Nielsen said.

Sunday’s NCAA championship game in women’s basketball, won by South Carolina over Connecticut, was seen by 4.47 million people on ESPN.

