 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Grammy's barely move needle in TV ratings

  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Despite a night of feel-good vibes and performances by the music industry’s top acts, the Grammy Awards barely moved the needle as a television attraction.

The show reached just under 9.6 million viewers on Sunday, the Nielsen company said. That’s a 4% increase over 2021’s broadcast, a more intimate affair because of the pandemic, and the smallest-ever audience for the Grammys by a wide margin.

Any year-to-year viewership increase is usually a cause for celebration in today’s television world. But that has to be considered a disappointing showing when you consider the previous week’s Academy Awards increased its audience by 58% over 2021.

Jon Batiste was the biggest winner at the Grammys on CBS, which featured performances by Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Chris Stapleton, Justin Bieber and others.

“Don’t even think of it as an awards show,” host Trevor Noah said at one point. “Think of it as a concert where we’re giving out awards.”

People are also reading…

On the sports front, the much-awaited NCAA Final Four contest between Duke and North Carolina reached a total of 16.25 million people Saturday night over several Turner cable networks, Nielsen said.

Sunday’s NCAA championship game in women’s basketball, won by South Carolina over Connecticut, was seen by 4.47 million people on ESPN.

18. “Bob Hearts Abishola,” CBS, 5.13 million.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Reichenbach roars into the state Senate

Reichenbach roars into the state Senate

FLORENCE, S.C. — Republican Mike Reichenbach will take his business acumen and desire to do what’s best for residents of state Senate District 31, the Pee Dee and state to the legislature.

$3M in cocaine seized; pair arrested

$3M in cocaine seized; pair arrested

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's deputies March 31 arrested two Florida residents and seized more than $3 million worth of cocaine, cash, pills and a gun.

Mustangs flock to Florence for Pee Dee Roundup

Mustangs flock to Florence for Pee Dee Roundup

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Mustangs filled the lower lot Saturday at the Florence Center -- and the arena -- as part of the Pee Dee Roundup National Mustang & All Ford Show presented by the Eastern South Carolina Mustang Club.

Watch Now: Related Video

30,000 service members from Europe and North America endure the Arctic

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert