 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Granholm to tour nuclear program at South Carolina HBCU
0 Comments

Granholm to tour nuclear program at South Carolina HBCU

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Biden Clean Energy

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will visit South Carolina State and Clemson universities.

 Evan Vucci/AP File Photo

COLUMBIA — U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is visiting South Carolina this week, stopping at a historically Black university to tout what the Biden administration says is a commitment to funding nuclear engineering at such institutions around the country.

Today, Granholm is set to tour the nuclear engineering program at South Carolina State University, officials told The Associated Press. Along with U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, an alumnus of the Orangeburg school, Granholm plans to discuss federal funding for programs related to science, technology, engineering and math at historically Black colleges and universities.

The visit, Granholm's first to South Carolina as secretary, comes as President Joe Biden and other officials tout progress made in implementing the administration's $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package, following setbacks on other issues including voting rights and other economic efforts.

The South Carolina trip also features a roundtable discussion between Granholm and HBCU leaders, as well as a visit to Clemson University's Wind Test Facility, which tests wind turbine drivetrains. It follows Granholm's discussion of similar funding initiatives during trips to other HBCUs.

At Howard University in May, she announced more than $17 million in funding to support college internships, research projects and opportunities to bolster investment in underrepresented HBCUs and other minority-serving institutions. According to the administration, efforts like that one underscore a commitment to helping strengthen an energy-focused pipeline from such schools.

South Carolina State is the only HBCU in the country to offer a four-year nuclear engineering program. In June, the Energy Department awarded more than $2.85 million aimed at nuclear and particle physics research trainee programs for students at HBCUs and other minority-serving institutions.

S.C. State is often a popular stop for national-level Democrats campaigning in South Carolina, thanks in part to the area's heavily Black and Democratic electorate, as well as its connection to Clyburn, the state's sole congressional Democrat and the highest-ranking Black member of Congress.

Clyburn's public endorsement of Biden ahead of South Carolina's 2020 primary helped the then-candidate overcome a string of earlier losses, serving as an awaited signal for many Black voters that Biden would be the candidate to stand up for their interests.

But Republicans, including former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, have also toured the nuclear research facilities, with Haley stopping by the school in April in one of her first public appearances since moving back to her home state and possibly ramping up for a future run at higher office.

At Clyburn's behest, Biden gave the December commencement address to S.C. State graduates, saying he would be "proposing historic investment to create and expand HBCU programs in high-demand fields like cybersecurity, engineering and health care."

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Heavy rains, landslides leave 34 dead in Brazil

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fighting down over 80% in Florence One Schools
Local News

Fighting down over 80% in Florence One Schools

FLORENCE, S.C. – Even discussing a zero-tolerance for fighting policy seems to have an impact on the level of violence in Florence One Schools. Richard O'Malley, Florence One Schools superintendent, presented information to the board Thursday evening indicating that fighting in the district is down 80.92% from the 46 days before the district's board discussed the policy. 

Mayo High School's Wallace announces retirement
Local News

Mayo High School's Wallace announces retirement

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Darlington County Board of Education recently accepted the resignation of Dr. Arlene Wallace, principal of Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology. Wallace will retire as principal at the end of the school year.

Florence voters could decide on Sunday off-premises alcohol sales in November
Local News

Florence voters could decide on Sunday off-premises alcohol sales in November

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence voters could decide on Sunday alcohol sales in November. The Florence City Council is expected to consider the first reading of an ordinance asking the Florence County Board of Elections to place a referendum on the November general election ballot allowing residents to decide whether retailers can sell alcohol to be consumed outside of the location where the alcohol is purchased on Sundays. 

Lake City man sails around North America
Local News

Lake City man sails around North America

LAKE CITY, S.C. – A Lake City man recently returned from a three and a half month journey in which he circumnavigated the North American continent. Seventy year old Joe Woodbury, an Army veteran and retired Lake City High School and Carolina Academy teacher, traveled as an culinary assistant on the USCG Cutter Healy as it traveled from Seattle through the Bering Sea, around Greenland and down through the Panama Canal back to Seattle. 

Jordan details election night call from governor
Local News

Jordan details election night call from governor

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence County Republican Party heard an impression of South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster Tuesday night. State Rep. Jay Jordan said he got a call he got from McMaster on Jan. 25, the night of the Senate District 31 primary between him and Mike Reichenbach, before he provided a legislative update to the Republicans. 

Local News

Florence One Schools to lower property taxes

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence One Schools is preparing to give the residents of the district a break from the property taxes it asked for last year. The Florence One Schools board voted Thursday evening to approve a resolution that lowers the debt service millage on some of the district's 8% bonds. 

Councilwoman: Darlington County can't be picky about economic development
Local News

Councilwoman: Darlington County can't be picky about economic development

DARLINGTON, S.C. – A Darlington County Councilwoman says the council let the citizens of the county down when it did not approve a fee in lieu of taxes agreement with Marlboro-Pee Dee Electric Cooperative. Angie Stone Godbold told the Morning News Wednesday morning the county was not in a position to pick and choose the economic development projects it approves. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert