Grant helps fund mural, pocket park downtown

FLORENCE, S.C. – North Dargan Street will sport a new look next year – a 40-foot-wide mural and a pocket park with seating to view the mural and a pollinator’s garden to attract bees.

The city of Florence announced the pocket park project Thursday. It will be partially funded by a $50,000 grant from T-Mobile through its hometown grant program.

The mural and pocket park will find a home at 218 N. Dargan St. The mural will be installed on the historic Lincoln Theater, which is home to Thompson Barber College. The 200 block of North Dargan Street is a gateway to downtown Florence, Florence Downtown Development/Main Street Manager Hannah Davis said.

The project is designed to celebrate the barbershop culture and the work of William H. Johnson and honor the contributions of the Thompson family to the business community in the 200 block of North Dargan Street, she said.

Artist Herman Keith is leading the mural effort.

Keith has studios in Lake City and Orangeburg. He is an adjunct art professor at Claflin University.

Keith conducted several community mural painting days this summer. The public painted panels for the mural. Keith will clean up the panels and install them this spring, Davis said.

City residents, officials and staff gathered Thursday to celebrate a partnership with T-Mobile to beautify downtown Florence, Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin said.

“Thank you, T-Mobile, for what you’re doing to make the city of Florence a more beautiful town,” she said. “With this partnership, we will be celebrating a part of the history of the city of Florence. A part of this history is the Thompson family.”

Partnerships, Ervin said, have the largest potential to move the city of Florence forward.

The Dargan Street mural pocket park is “physically” and “metaphorically” a symbol of moving downtown development crossing the railroad tracks, Davis said.

“We have taken lots of steps to reinvigorate our downtown area,” Davis said. “This pocket park is just another one of those pieces to unify and help celebrate the contributions of our most amazing citizens who have legacy barbershop businesses in our community.”

The city of Florence applied for the T-Mobile Hometown Grant in September, she said, adding the city couldn’t have moved forward with the pocket park without the T-Mobile grant.

T-Mobile launched a $25 million initiative in April 2021 to support small towns across the United States, T-Mobile Regional Marketing Manager Jeff Medsker said. The company has awarded 150 grants so far. Florence was one of 25 cities to receive the latest round of funding.

More than 400 cities applied, Florence was one of 25 chosen to receive a Hometown Grant this quarter, he said.

“It’s so exciting that Florence was able to be selected,” Medsker said. “That just makes me so excited because I love this community. We have a great partnership. We love our relationship with the community.”

The city doesn’t have a large green space downtown. It has created a series of pocket parks to provide community gathering spots and create redevelopment opportunities downtown, Assistant City Manager/Engineering Clint Moore said.

Moore designed the North Dargan Street mural plaza pocket park.

The mural will be the focal point of the park, he said. Unique seating will help residents view and absorb the mural’s design and meaning. The seating also will allow residents to enjoy the pollinator’s garden in the plaza. The garden is designed to attract bees.

“We are a Bee City USA and we wanted to incorporate the plantings to help support that,” Moore said. “We try to make each pocket park unique and create a different experience for everyone.”

The mural will be the main attraction, Davis said.

It’s the city’s first downtown mural project, she said.

“We started the mural in July 2022,” she said. “We took mural panels to community centers. We had a downtown event in that block where we had over 250 people come just in that one day to paint on this mural. The response has been overwhelming.”

Davis said 465 people have painted on the mural panels. Keith and his team have been tweaking the mural in his studio.

“The mural will be going up sometime in the spring. The mural park, which this grant is helping us pay for, is going to start in the first quarter of 2023,” Davis said.