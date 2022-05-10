Group organizes to battle violence in Florence

Cease Fire USA is forming a stakeholders group to combat violence and crime in Florence and Florence County.

The group will hold an anti-violence rally at 10 a.m. Saturday on Oakland Avenue in North Florence.

The group’s founder, Rev. Leo Woodberry, and Democracy Center of Florence, S.C., Program Organizer Anthony Hall discussed the stakeholders group, the rally and coordinating anti-violence efforts with city and county officials and other community organizations at Monday’s Florence City Council meeting.

“We hope the city will participate as well as law enforcement, businesses and many others,” Hall said.

The stakeholders group isn’t prepared to announce its members, yet, Woodberry said. It will make that announcement soon.

Woodberry and others appeared before the City Council in November and urged it to establish cease-fire zones around the city to reduce gun violence. The zones are designated areas where people are not allowed to fire weapons.

City officials have not created those zones, which prompted Woodberry, Hall and others in Cease Fire USA to develop a plan to reduce gun violence and crime in Florence.

Hall outlined those plans at the meeting. The proposals included:

An interconnected network of video cameras or systems – similar to a system used in Atlanta, Ga.

Gunfire noise activation systems that would alert 911 when it detected gun shots in the area so police could be sent to the area.

Training that will give parents, churches and other organizations the tools to teach children about non-violent conflict resolution and how to resist peer pressure.

Developing tools to help people cope with the stress created during the COVID-19 pandemic – people who have had deaths in their families or lost jobs.

“These are just a few proposed solutions,” Hall said. “We look forward to having more people join us at the city- and countywide rally on May 14 as more leaders of our stakeholders group engage, begin to talk and work on more solutions.”

City council members William Schofield, Lethonia “Peaches” Barnes, Pat Gibson Hye Moore, Bryan Braddock, George Jebaily, Chaquez T. McCall and Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin said they supported the stakeholders group.

“I thank you for your energy. It is needed. … I like the part you have – the toolkit for faith leaders – for us to teach how to dismantle this rage that is going on. It is going to take a transforming of the mind for us to come out of this. We can’t buy our way out. We can’t town hall our way out. It is going to have to be us actually working in the community with the people and partnering with groups like yourself and others in the community for this to change,” Barnes said.

The City Council hasn’t been sitting idle on gun violence or crime in the city, Braddock said.

“It is not any lack of effort, care or concern. Many things are going into this,” Braddock said. “And we all up here look forward to partnering with you and other leaders in our community to address this issue.”

Florence is researching the city of Columbia’s cease-fire operation to see if it’s something Florence can adapt to stop violence here. Columbia’s operation doesn’t include cease-fire zones, McCall said. It’s cease-fire program is working.

“So, we can definitely collaborate together and try to get these solutions done,” he said.

Several other groups in Florence are working to stop violence and crime, Hye Moore said.

She encouraged all the groups to unite.

“Other groups have been having rallies and doing town halls also. It would be beneficial if all the different groups came together and we formed one big group. If we all came together, we could get a lot more done.”