Group to renovate bowling alley in Orangeburg

For those who lived through the shootings or grew up in its shadow, the project is a way to keep pushing for justice and to make sure the killings remain a part of South Carolina's story.

In 2003, then-Gov. Mark Sanford formally apologized on behalf of the state. On the federal level, the Justice Department has indicated as recently as December that it is still reviewing the killings.

But the state has never conducted its own formal probe or offered restitution to victims. State police claimed at the time that the protesters had fired at troopers first, though many of the wounded were shot in the back or the bottoms of their feet. An FBI investigation led to charges against nine troopers. They said they acted in self-defense, and a jury of 10 white and two Black people acquitted them.

Ultimately, the only person convicted was Cleveland Sellers, a Black activist who was shot in the shoulder and went to prison for seven months on rioting charges. He was pardoned 25 years later.

"We have to continue to tell the story until justice prevails in South Carolina," Sellers told The Associated Press.