Guardian ad Litem Program offers free training

FLORENCE — The Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem Program is offering free online training beginning Sept 12 to those who are interested in becoming a volunteer guardian ad litem for abused and neglected children in Florence County.

Florence County residents who have a concern for victims of child abuse and neglect are encouraged to get involved now.

If you are over 21 and can contribute four to five hours a month of your time for a child, you can change a child’s life. Those interested in participating in this training are encouraged to submit a completed application by Sept. 5. Visit http://gal.sc.gov for more information and to download an application.

The Guardian ad Litem Program was founded in 1984 and holds free training courses throughout the state at various times during the year to teach community volunteers how to advocate as Guardians ad Litem for abused and neglected children who are involved in family court legal proceedings through the Department of Social Services.

Program volunteers get to know the child, and everyone involved in the child’s life, including family, teachers, doctors, social workers, and others. They gather information about the child and what the child needs. Their recommendations to the court help the judge make an informed decision about a child’s future. The volunteers provide a stable presence in a child’s life, remaining on each case until the child is placed in a safe, permanent home.

The program is a division of the South Carolina Department of Children’s Advocacy, an independent state agency led by Director and State Child Advocate Amanda Whittle.

Contact Cassandra Hilton at the Florence County Office at 803-530-9190 or 843-669-7940 to learn more about this volunteer and training opportunity.