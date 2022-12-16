 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Guardian ad Litem program training scheduled

The Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem Program is offering free online training from Jan. 9 through Jan. 30 to those interested in becoming a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for abused and neglected children who are involved in family court legal proceedings through the Department of Social Services  in Florence County.

The Cass Elias McCarter Guardian at Litem Program is a division of the South Carolina Department of Children's Advocacy.

Potential volunteers should be at least 21 years old, have a clean criminal record, no previous DSS case history, and be able to contribute four to five hours a month of your time for a child. You can change a child’s story. Those interested in participating in this training are encouraged to submit a completed application by Dec. 31.

Visit http://gal.sc.gov for more information and to download an application. Follow @Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem Program on Facebook or contact communications@childadvocate.sc.gov to be added to the newsletter for updates and local events in your area!

