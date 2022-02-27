Hamilton: Pee Dee Coalition helps victims of violence, abuse

While satellite crisis centers were being opened, the Durant Children’s Center opened in Florence in 1995. A Durant Children’s Center opened in Hartsville to serve the Fourth Circuit in 2009. One opened in Sumter in 2020 to serve the Third Circuit.

In the past 35 years, the Pee Dee Coalition has launched numerous education and intervention programs, Hamilton said.

Sexual assault, domestic violence and child abuse aren’t going away, and have a big economic impact on South Carolina.

A 2020 study on the economic impact of domestic violence conducted by the Jamie Kimble Foundation for Courage shows the cost of domestic violence in the state was nearly $358.4 million in economic losses. These costs include loss of life, worker productivity, physical and mental health counseling, loss of property, police and court costs, incarceration costs and the costs associated with domestic violence programs, shelters and centers.

The report was released in October 2021.

In 2020, there were 82,379 victims of domestic violence. South Carolina ranked in the top 10 states for rate of murders of females. It showed 42 percent of South Carolina females will experience domestic violence during their lifetime.