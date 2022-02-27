Hamilton: Pee Dee Coalition helps victims of violence, abuse

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence County changed in spring 1986.
Lake City residents were in lockdown mode when a series of sexual assaults created a panic in town. The area lacked a rape-crisis center, which meant zero resources for rape survivors or training for first responders.
Change started that summer.
In July, individuals from many agencies, survivors and their families from three counties gathered in Florence to form the Pee Dee Coalition.
Participants in the first meeting decided three critical issues – sexual assault, family violence and child abuse – needed to be addressed. The emphasis would be on prevention as well as victim services. They also decided the Pee Dee Coalition would serve multiple counties.
Trinity Baptist Church provided a work area and phone. Later, the Florence Police Department, Florence Sheriff’s Office and 12th Circuit solicitor provided workspace.
Its initial priorities were basic crisis intervention through a 24-hour hotline, responding to area hospitals to support victims, community education and awareness and training for professionals.
Soon, funding, including a grant from the United Way of Florence County, had the Pee Dee Coalition up and running. The first employee was hired on Oct. 1, 1986. The initial class of volunteer victim advocates completed training in winter 1987, and 24-hour response for eight hospitals in three counties began on April 1 through a crisis hotline and on-site victim support.
Ellen Hamilton has been one of the driving forces behind the Pee Dee Coalition since its organization. Hamilton is the organization’s executive director and helped guide its growth since its creation in 1986.
Francis Marion University and the Morning News recognized Hamilton’s work with a Marion Medallion Award during an award ceremony Friday at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center lobby.
Hamilton’s resourcefulness, innovation skills and passion to help victims and educate communities has helped the Pee Dee Coalition Board of Directors expand its service area from three counties to eight and to add services like an emergency safe shelter for battered women in 1989. In 1994, the Elizabeth Pettigrew Durant Children’s center opened to provide a centralized, child-friendly setting for investigative agencies, medical and therapy professionals to help children and families.
Along the way, the coalition started prevention education through parenting classes, self-defense classes, alternatives to violence education, child-abuse prevention education and a transitional shelter.
When the seeds for the Pee Dee Coalition were being sown, Hamilton was working at a crisis center in Sumter. A father of her friend, the Rev. William P. Diggs of Trinity Baptist Church, contacted Hamilton to see if she would attend the organizational meetings.
“I said yes. I will see what I can do,” Hamilton said in an interview earlier this month. “The Pee Dee in 1986 was fairly resource challenged with respect to the rural community.”
Hamilton contacted the medical alliance, the Junior League of Florence County and others to start the organizational meetings. Law enforcement, hospitals, prosecutors, victims and family from three counties attended the first meeting.
“They wanted a combined organization. In other words, not just sexual assault, but child abuse and domestic violence. So that’s what we did,” Hamilton said. “Some people cared a lot about prevention, and other people said we need to have shelters. I said let’s start with crisis intervention.”
The coalition started basic crisis intervention on April 1, 1987, by responding to hospitals in three counties and opening the 24-hour crisis hotline. Trained volunteers were called to hospitals to assist victims of sexual assault, child abuse and domestic violence. The volunteers also were trained to assist law enforcement with evidence collection, she said.
The Pee Dee Coalition didn’t have an office. Office space was provided by Trinity Baptist Church, Florence Police Department, Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the 12th Circuit solicitor’s office.
“Everybody was very helpful and supportive,” she said.
In 1987, the Sexual Assault and Family Violence Center opened at 145 N. Irby St. in Florence. The center relocated to 220 S. Irby St. in Florence in 1991.
Hamilton started writing grant proposals. She visited every municipality in every county. She told the officials and community leaders the Pee Dee Coalition would be a regional organization.
The coalition realized almost immediately it would not be appropriate for victims and law enforcement agencies in other counties to come to Florence for services, Hamilton said.
In 1990, the Darlington County satellite crisis center was established in Hartsville. The Marion County satellite crisis center was established in 1991. The Dillon County satellite crisis center came on board in 1992. A year later, a satellite crisis center opened in Williamsburg County.
The Pee Dee Coalition staffed a part-time satellite crisis center in Lake City in 2000. A satellite crisis center opened in Chesterfield County in 2016.
In 2017, the organization secured space for satellite crisis centers in Darlington and Timmonsville. In 2018, it secured space in Lake City to accommodate a growing staff.
While satellite crisis centers were being opened, the Durant Children’s Center opened in Florence in 1995. A Durant Children’s Center opened in Hartsville to serve the Fourth Circuit in 2009. One opened in Sumter in 2020 to serve the Third Circuit.
In the past 35 years, the Pee Dee Coalition has launched numerous education and intervention programs, Hamilton said.
Sexual assault, domestic violence and child abuse aren’t going away, and have a big economic impact on South Carolina.
A 2020 study on the economic impact of domestic violence conducted by the Jamie Kimble Foundation for Courage shows the cost of domestic violence in the state was nearly $358.4 million in economic losses. These costs include loss of life, worker productivity, physical and mental health counseling, loss of property, police and court costs, incarceration costs and the costs associated with domestic violence programs, shelters and centers.
The report was released in October 2021.
In 2020, there were 82,379 victims of domestic violence. South Carolina ranked in the top 10 states for rate of murders of females. It showed 42 percent of South Carolina females will experience domestic violence during their lifetime.
Florence County had a 2020 population of 138,293. There were 2,213 domestic violence victims in the county. The total cost of domestic violence was $9.385 million annually.
It’s vital to increase community awareness of the impact of sexual abuse, child abuse and domestic violence on the Pee Dee Region, Hamilton said.
Continuing to discuss domestic violence, sexual abuse and child abuse and the use of education and prevention programs can change the unwritten beliefs, attitudes, and behaviors about what’s considered acceptable by a society.
Hamilton compared it to wearing seat belts. Seat belt use was not federally mandated until 1968. As recently as the 1980s, only 10 percent of Americans actually wore seat belts. Today, the use of seat belts is about 90 percent, according to AAA.com.
“It become the social norm. How can you get to the point when you see that somebody has had too much to drink, you don’t take advantage of that situation. If someone sees that going on, the bystander will say, ‘No, that’s not going to happen.’ I think that is happening a little bit more,” Hamilton said.