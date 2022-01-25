Hannah-Pamplico community mourns death of longtime coach Timmons

PAMPLICO, S.C. – The Hannah-Pamplico High School community was in mourning Tuesday following the sudden death of junior varsity boys’ basketball coach Jonathan Timmons.

Monday’s varsity game against Johnsonville was suspended at the end of the third quarter after Timmons experienced a medical emergency, which was believed to be a heart attack, athletic director Jamie Johnson said.

Timmons died later that evening. All athletic events for Hannah-Pamplico were canceled Tuesday.

“FSD2 is saddened by the tragic loss of coach Timmons,” the school district said on Twitter. “Coach Timmons was so much to so many people in our community. He loved this school dearly but more importantly he loved the students of Florence School District Two.

“His legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched in our community.”

Timmons has served as the JV coach for the past five seasons, Johnson said, but has been a part of the school and the community for much longer than that.