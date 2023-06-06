HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The Hartsville City Council on Tuesday approved spending from Hartsville’s utility fund balance to repair a section of sewer system.

The repair — under North Eighth Street and West College Avenue — will get rid of a forming sinkhole and is expected to take three to four weeks including waiting for parts.

“We decided to go out to bid for this,” Hartsville City Manager Daniel Moore said. “Unfortunately because of the depth and difficulty of the job we had some trouble finding the right people who would be able to do it. We did receive some quotes, but they weren’t like to what we’re proposing tonight, so this was essentially a sole responder to the bid for $87,500.”

Anderson Plumbing will be doing the job as soon as the required parts come in.

Prior to voting on the sewer, a presentation was given asking for approval of the building of 12 pickleball courts at Byerly Park.

Currently a group of 76 people play pickleball at the Coach TB Thomas Sports center, but in the four years since the club was formed among four players, they have rapidly outgrown the space.

Presenter and U.S.A. pickleball ambassador for Darlington County Patty Sponseller requested the 12 courts to be dedicated to pickleball and brought a pickleball paddle and ball to show the council.

Currently the courts used by the club do not meet tournament regulations.

“The key element of our mission is to contribute to Hartsville’s economic benefit,” Sponseller said. “Tournaments are major income-generating events. While tournaments obviously provide a generous [return on investment], consider our players and general support local restaurants and other businesses such as gas stations, hotels, gifts, etc.”

The club applied for a grant from Byerly Park and expect to hear word from that in August. For now new courts are a possibility, according to Hartsville City Manager Daniel Moore, but this particular meeting held only Sponseller’s presentation, and no vote was made.

“We don’t want you or any of your members to have to go out of town during the day or whenever the TB Thomas [Center] is used by another program or whatever, so it’s certainly on the radar for us and we’re gonna look into it and see,” council member Robert Braddock Jr. told Sponseller.

Discussion was scheduled regarding renaming the City of Hartsville Airport after Senator Gerald Malloy, what to do with 10 city-owned acres of land downtown, a construction update, the possibility of having a more bee-friendly city and a FEMA trailer available to buy for use as a homeless shelter/hospital.

There was a disagreement between council members Kenzie DeLaine and Teresa Mack regarding the renaming of the airport with Mack in favor of it and DeLaine opposing.

Nothing was decided at the Tuesday meeting, but further discussion is expected on all subjects in