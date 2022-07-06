 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hartsville man killed in early Tuesday shooting

HARTSVILLE, — A Hartsville man was killed and another injured during a Tuesday night shooting in the 2400 block of Bethel Road in Hartsville, Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr. said.

A shooting was reported early Tuesday morning. When deputies arrived at approximately 1:40 a.m., they found two shooting victims. One was dead. The second was taken to the hospital and underwent treatment.

Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee identified the dead man as Steven Stallons, 31 of Hartsville. Stallons was pronounced dead at the science. The death has been ruled a homicide.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Darlington County Coroners Office, South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division and the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

