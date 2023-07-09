HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Hundreds of faith-filled supporters and gospel music lovers made their way to the Coach T.B. Thomas Sports Center at Byerly Park Sunday afternoon to celebrate the 16th anniversary of the Gospel in the Park series

“The purpose of the Gospel in the Park Series is and always has been to bring unity into the community,” said Barbara Carraway, one of the organizers of the event. “Our desire is to bring everyone together in the name of God.”

The event was scheduled to take place at its regular location, Pride Park, but due to rain it was moved to the sports center. The move indoors did not deter the faithful as supporters filled the gymnasium bleachers.

The event included numerous performances by gospel music artists, including The Loving Sisters of Shelby, N.C., The Angelic Pearls of Mullins, The Gospel Sensation of Manning, Famitee of Lamar, and The Golden Echoes.

Pastor Eric L. Hough Sr. of Household of Faith Mission, Charlotte, N.C., offered a brief but powerful devotional on the “life-saving, life-changing power of the Lord.”

About a dozen organizations and vendors set up tables around the gym, offering food, merchandise, or services.

Gospel in the Park was first organized in 2007 under the leadership of Loretta Richardson and several others. Since that first gathering, the event has been a regular on Hartsville’s summer and fall calendars. The series is held the first Sunday of the month from May through October

Carraway said she particularly wanted to thank the event’s sponsors, which include Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center, CareSouth Carolinas, Humana Healthcare, Rubicon Family Counseling Services, and the City of Hartsville.

“We want to thank the many, many people, businesses and organizations who have supported us over the years,” said Carraway. “It would not be possible without them.”