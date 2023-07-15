HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The Hartsville City Council unanimously voted for a resolution to apply for a $200,000 South Carolina Parks, Recreation and Tourism grant to offset the cost of renovations to the Piratesville Water Park.

“The park is now 10 years old and is in need of renovations to improve its safety and to insure that it is all-inclusive,” said City Manager Daniel Moore.

In its meeting Tuesday, the council also approved a letter supporting the S.C. Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics and its acquisition of adjacent property for growth and program expansion. It passed another resolution expanding the scope of the Parks and Recreation Department’s Advisory Board to include all city parks.

U.S. Water Services Corporation of New Port Richey, Fla., was awarded a three-year contract for water/wastewater treatment plant operations and maintenance in the amount of $858,420 annually.

Also, Warren’s Landscapes and Contractors of Hartsville was awarded a three-year contract for operations and maintenance of Greenlawn and Magnolia cemeteries.

Warren’s will be paid $132,000 annually.

Andrea Crenshaw was sworn in as the new city clerk.

Numerous presentations were made during the meeting:

Outgoing City Clerk Sherron Skipper was presented a proclamation recognizing the week of July 10 as Sherron L. Skipper Week in Hartsville. Mayor Casey Hancock pointed out that Skipper has served seven mayors and 21 council members, and helped coordinate 18 elections during her 35 years of service to the city.

A proclamation was read citing July 2023 as Man-To-Man Fatherhood Month, recognizing the contributions of the Man-to-Man Initiative in “promoting involvement of responsible fathers.”

A proclamation was presented to Parks and Recreation Director Adam Bedard recognizing July as Parks and Recreation Department Month in Hartsville.

A proclamation citing August 2023 as General Aviation Month was presented to the staff of Hartsville Regional Airport. It was noted that a naming ceremony for the airport’s new terminal is being planned. The terminal will be named in honor of Sen. Gerald Malloy.

A moment of silence was held at the beginning of the meeting in honor of former City Council member Mary F. Jordan who recently died.