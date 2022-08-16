Hartsville woman charged with attempted murder

Fantaga Tyleisa Porter, 2527 Calvary Road, Hartsville, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.

Tuesday morning, Florence County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of a shooting with a victim at a motel, 1834 W. Lucas St. According to investigators, Porter is accused of shooting the victim with a handgun. The victim sought medical treatment at an area hospital, and is expected to recover from the injuries.