Hartsville woman charged with attempted murder

Florence County Sheriff's Office investigators arrested a 26-year-old Hartsville woman Tuesday morning following a shooting at a motel on West Lucas Street in Florence.
Fantaga Tyleisa Porter, 2527 Calvary Road, Hartsville, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.
Tuesday morning, Florence County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of a shooting with a victim at a motel, 1834 W. Lucas St. According to investigators, Porter is accused of shooting the victim with a handgun. The victim sought medical treatment at an area hospital, and is expected to recover from the injuries.
Porter is being held at the Florence County Detention Center on a $15,000 surety bond.