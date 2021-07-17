A BIG step in therapy for Parkinson’s disease

“My life had changed tremendously [since being diagnosed with PD],” Strickland said. “I was having difficulty doing things, and I would fall a lot. I was afraid to go shopping because I might fall while turning or walking backward.”

Her doctor referred her for therapy, where she met Nick Everetts, a MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center physical therapist. Before coming to Florence, Everetts worked with a therapist who had a passion for helping people with Parkinson’s disease. It inspired him enough to get certified and start helping patients in and around Florence.

“LSVT BIG focuses on doing big movements in everything we do,” Everetts said. “Whether it’s brushing your teeth, rotating the trunk of your body, sitting or putting on a shirt, everything needs to be big.”

Everetts said Parkinson’s disease causes patients to be more rigid. Some have tremors, and general movements of the body are smaller, i.e., shuffling feet, or not swinging your arms when walking. When Strickland first met Everetts, she said, she was nervous, didn’t quite know what to expect but was hopeful he could help her. LSVT BIG is an intensive four-week, 16-session program emphasizing dual-task situations. Before long, Everetts said, Strickland was walking up and down stairs without using the handrail while holding a cup of water without spilling it.