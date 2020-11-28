Abdominal wall reconstruction

A hernia is a defect, or hole, through which tissues or organs may protrude, resulting in the appearance of a bulge.

One of my areas of clinical interest is in the management of ventral abdominal wall hernias. These can occur from prior operations and are termed an “incisional hernia.” Abdominal wall hernias are a very common problem in the United States, with nearly 400,000 ventral abdominal wall hernia repairs performed every year in the United States alone.

Incisional hernias are very common in up to 20% of open surgeries. Emergency surgery, obesity, diabetes, blood loss or infection are some of the many factors leading to an incisional hernia. Additionally, the surgical technique used for closing the abdomen after surgery has also been shown to contribute to the chances of developing an incisional hernia.

New recommendations suggest using smaller sutures, smaller needles and generally taking a little extra care in closing following an abdominal surgery. Studies show the new recommendations can reduce incisional hernia rates from 20% down to 10% or less.