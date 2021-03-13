Adulting 101: Get a PCP

Having a primary care provider, or PCP, is one of the most important things you can do as an adult.

No, the emergency department doctor cannot be your PCP. They don’t know your health history, and they can’t access your health records. They will address your immediate needs and send you on your way, often telling you to follow up with your PCP.

What is a PCP?

Primary care providers focus on holistic care. We bring all the bits and pieces of your medical history and overall health together and keep it all in one place.

Primary care providers schedule regular appointments to help manage chronic diseases, identify problems early and address any health concerns that may pop up, such as seasonal colds, flu, infections and routine recommended screenings. Your PCP can also help facilitate and coordinate appointments with specialists, such as rheumatologists, dermatologists, etc.

These screenings, many of which can be lifesaving in the early detection of cancer, include:

• Blood pressure checks.

• Cholesterol.

• Mammograms.

• Pap smears.