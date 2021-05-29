An education in hemorrhagic stroke

Immediate treatment of hemorrhagic stroke is essential. The emergency treatment focuses on finding the cause of the bleeding and controlling it.

For patients who take a blood thinning medication to prevent blood clots, they might be given medications to counteract the blood thinner’s effects.

Surgery known as a craniotomy, performed by a neurosurgeon, might be necessary to repair blood vessels or seal an aneurysm and prevent further bleeding.

A procedure available at McLeod Regional Medical Center is endovascular coiling. Performed by an interventional neuroradiologist, endovascular coiling treats aneurysms from inside the blood vessel. Small coils are inserted into the aneurysm through the arteries that run from the groin to the brain. The coils are made of soft platinum metal and shaped like a spring. They are very small and thin, with the largest about twice the width of a human hair. These coils stop the blood from flowing into the aneurysm.

Depending on the size of the aneurysm, more than one coil might be needed to completely seal off the aneurysm.

Rehabilitation