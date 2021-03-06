Are young adults as healthy as they feel?

A startling statistic shows a whopping 50 percent of people ages 25-40 do not have an established primary care provider.

In recent years, millennials have been drawn to walk-in clinics for sick visits instead of developing a traditional relationship with a provider. This has forced the health care industry to ask some difficult questions about why the provider/patient relationship seems to be upheld primarily by baby boomers and why it is fizzling out among younger generations.

For me, answering that question was a no-brainer. What does anyone do in this world today if they want to know people’s opinions? That’s right, I took to Facebook to pose the questions:

Do you have a primary care provider that you see on a regular basis?

If you do, what are some things you wish were different about the care you receive?

If you don’t, why not?