Are your medications controlling you?

To prevent misuse, it is important to understand your medication:

Make sure you know the name of your medicine and what kind it is.

Double-check your dosage when you pick it up from the pharmacy.

Before taking the medication, discuss with your provider what side effects to expect.

Report complications and severe side effects as soon as possible.

Actively participating in your care is instrumental in maintaining control. Remain open to discussions with your support team on the hard topics such as addiction, tolerance and overdose. Be honest with your provider about your concerns. If you think that you may need help, ask a friend or family member to accompany you and take notes during your medical visits.

Most importantly, make sure you are compliant with your provider’s instructions. If you are uncertain about anything at any time, speak up! Don’t be afraid to say, “I need help.”

Remember, taking control of your medicine requires recognizing when you have lost control.

Chatonia Smalls, LISW-CP, is a behavioral health consultant serving patients in the pain management program at HopeHealth on Palmetto Street in Florence. She is certified by the Association for Social Work Boards and a member of the Council of Nephrology Social Workers. Smalls also is a guardian ad litem for South Carolina DSS and enjoys gardening as a therapeutic intervention to relieve stress.