As COVID-19 wanes, PTSD, panic attacks surge

People with PTSD may not want to talk about what they have experienced or go near people, places and things that remind them of the event. That’s OK. Telling them what they “should” do now, or how they “should” have reacted then only adds to feelings of guilt that many people with this disorder already have. It’s also rarely effective.

On the other hand, allowing the person to choose for themselves what they would like to share and actively listening can be empowering. Give this person your full attention and try to understand their perspective. Roll with it, as long as you and the other person are safe.

If the person who may have this disorder lives in your household, try to keep schedules as consistent as possible. Having a predictable schedule can help people with PTSD feel safer, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. Routines help regulate both the mind and the body.