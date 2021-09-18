Back to screenings: Don’t neglect routine health care

The last year and a half hasn’t been easy. Managing life amid a pandemic has taken its toll on so many people, which is why routine appointments that were previously a priority have now been placed on the backburner.

But putting off routine screenings, yearly exams and vaccinations can have dangerous long-term effects. MUSC Health physicians across the state say that now is the time to reschedule that missed mammogram, for example, because your health can’t wait.

“We understand why COVID has disrupted preventive patient care, but we cannot stress enough the importance of keeping up with your wellness visit,” said Iris Ignacio, M.D., a primary care physician with MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center. “Preventive care, and the regular screenings that come with that, can save your life.”

Here are just a few health concerns that are best treated with early detection. …

Various types of cancer

Checking your body for and finding cancer before you have symptoms increases your chances of living longer. Mammograms, for example, can find breast cancer lumps two or three years before you can physically feel them, and research shows that breast cancer patients who were regularly screened had a 25% reduction in deaths.