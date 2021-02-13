Blood pressure concerns

If you are concerned about high blood pressure, it is important to be aware of your salt intake and the impact it can have on your body.
Consuming too much salt might result in water retention, which places extra stress on the blood vessels and heart. Although temporary spikes might not be an issue, numbers that remain high over time might result in serious damage to the heart.
In addition to salt, many other factors contribute to high blood pressure, even temporarily, that you should be aware of.
Sugar
Added sugar might be more of a danger than salt, especially in a processed form like high-fructose corn syrup. People who consume more added sugar in their diets might see a significant increase in their blood pressure numbers as well as an increased risk for heart disease. Whether sugar is worse than salt for heart health, the fact is that too much of either can be damaging to the heart.
Sleep apnea
Sleep apnea is a serious sleep disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts. When this happens, oxygen levels in the body drop. It is this decline in oxygen that could lead to an increase in blood pressure and put stress on the cardiovascular system. Having sleep apnea also increases the risk for heart attack, stroke and abnormal heart rhythms.
Diet
The kidneys need a balance of sodium and potassium to maintain the right amount of fluid in the blood. Even a low-salt diet can result in high blood pressure when there are not enough fruits, veggies, beans, low-fat dairy and fish included.
Supplements
Herbal supplements can increase blood pressure or even change the way blood pressure medication works in the body. Before adding herbal supplements to your diet, discuss their use with your primary care physician.
Coffee break
Skip caffeinated beverages and take a bathroom break before having your blood pressure checked at the physician’s office. Caffeinated drinks that are consumed within 30 minutes of your visit can increase your blood pressure. Having a full bladder can also increase blood pressure by as much as 20 points.
White-coat hypertension
One in four adults will have a spike in their blood pressure the minute a doctor or nurse walks into the room. Many refer to this as white-coat hypertension. If this happens to you, be sure to share this information with your medical provider.
Decongestants
Many decongestants contain ingredients that narrow the blood vessels, resulting in an increase in blood pressure. Decongestants also might make blood pressure medications less effective. Talk to your primary care provider or pharmacist for recommendations on over-the-counter cold or sinus products that are safer for use with high blood pressure.
Dehydration
Dehydration can lead to low blood pressure due to a decrease in blood volume. Blood pressure lower than 90/60 mm Hg is low blood pressure. Blood volume is the amount of fluid circulating in the blood vessels. Maintaining a normal blood volume is necessary for blood to be able to adequately reach all the tissues of the body.
Conclusion
According to the American Heart Association, nearly half of American adults have high blood pressure, yet many are unaware that they have it. The only way to identify high blood pressure is to have it checked regularly. This can be done at a physician’s office, a local community screening or even with a personal home blood pressure monitor.
Only a medical professional can confirm a diagnosis of high blood pressure. Anyone who believes that they might have high blood pressure should schedule a visit with their primary care physician.
