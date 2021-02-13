Blood pressure concerns

If you are concerned about high blood pressure, it is important to be aware of your salt intake and the impact it can have on your body.

Consuming too much salt might result in water retention, which places extra stress on the blood vessels and heart. Although temporary spikes might not be an issue, numbers that remain high over time might result in serious damage to the heart.

In addition to salt, many other factors contribute to high blood pressure, even temporarily, that you should be aware of.

Sugar

Added sugar might be more of a danger than salt, especially in a processed form like high-fructose corn syrup. People who consume more added sugar in their diets might see a significant increase in their blood pressure numbers as well as an increased risk for heart disease. Whether sugar is worse than salt for heart health, the fact is that too much of either can be damaging to the heart.

Sleep apnea