Bone Matters: Let’s Talk About Osteoporosis

Bones are living tissue. They are constantly undergoing a state of regeneration where the old tissue bone breaks down and is replaced with new tissue.

Osteoporosis occurs when the creation of the new tissue doesn’t keep up with the loss of the old tissue. When this happens, the bones become weak and may break from a fall. In fact, very weak bones can break spontaneously or from the normal stress of standing and walking, leading to a fall (fragility fracture).

In osteoporosis, the bone density, the amount of mineral in the bone tissue is decreased, but also the structure of bone is abnormal, which leads to increased broken bones. Bone density measurements are used to diagnosis osteoporosis.

Osteoporosis affects men and women of all races. White and Asian women are at highest risk, especially older women who are post-menopausal and over age 65. The first few years after menopause, there is a rapid decrease in bone loss because of the loss of estrogen. This loss of estrogen is what puts women at a greater risk. Men with low testosterone levels are also at increased risk of osteoporosis and fractures.