Brain aneurysms: Helping navigate to recovery

I am here to help patients understand their condition. For anyone who either smokes or is diagnosed with high blood pressure, they need to understand that although these were not the cause of the aneurysm, they can speed up the growth process.

I remain in contact with patients once they are discharged from the hospital to see how they are doing. I provide patients with the education they need to care for themselves after their procedure and, if necessary, I can reach out to their physician to get answers to questions. I am one resource that patients can get all questions answered without having to make multiple phone calls.

For patients diagnosed with an unruptured brain aneurysm, endovascular coiling is a method of treatment available at McLeod. Coiling involves inserting small metal coils into the aneurysm through the arteries that run from the groin to the brain. The coils remain in the aneurysm and stop blood from flowing into the aneurysm. This reduces the risk of the aneurysm increasing in size and rupturing.

The size, location and shape of the aneurysm will help the physician determine if coiling is an effective treatment option for the patient.