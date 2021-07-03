Circulatory advice

Maintain your blood pressure. A blood pressure that is too high causes a condition that hardens the arteries and chokes off blood flow. Aim for 120 over 80 or less, but talk to your primary care physician about the best numbers for your age and health.

Stay hydrated. Blood is about half water, and it is important to remain hydrated to keep your blood moving. Make a goal of eight glasses a day, but increase that number if exercising or when it is hot outside.

Sitting for long periods is bad for circulation. It weakens leg muscles and slows blood flow in the legs, which can cause a blood clot. Getting on your feet periodically works the valves in the leg veins, sending the blood up to the heart. If on a long road trip, make sure you stop to take breaks for everyone to get out and stretch their legs for a minute.

Aerobic exercise means “with oxygen.” Run, bike, walk, swim – take in more oxygen and move your muscles. Set a goal to exercise 30 minutes, five to seven days a week. Break exercise time into smaller chunks if it is easier to fit into your schedule.