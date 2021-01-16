Clot removing stroke care

At McLeod Regional Medical Center, there is a dedicated neurointerventional bi-plane X-ray suite for such procedures as thrombectomy. The bi-plane imaging system produces highly detailed three-dimensional views of blood vessels heading to the brain and deep within the brain.

This technology allows doctors to follow the blood flow path to the exact location of the issue. Designed for the emergency treatment of stroke patients, the suite is equipped with the most advanced medical imaging technologies available, including two rotating cameras, one on each side of the patient, to take images simultaneously. We can rotate the cameras and study the blood vessels from multiple angles. Also, by producing images at the same time, it reduces the amount of contrast material needed and the time it takes to complete procedures.

The thrombectomy procedure for stroke care is performed by an interventional neuroradiologist. The bi-plane X-ray imaging is used to help guide a catheter, a long flexible tube, inserted through an artery in the groin up to the blocked artery. Once there, a stent retriever, a tiny net-like device is inserted into the catheter and guided to the blockage to capture the clot and return blood flow back to the brain.