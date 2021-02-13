Commit to your heart health this Valentine’s Day for a relationship that lasts

Nutrition plays a critical role in preventing heart disease. Create a meal plan containing colorful, nutrient-rich fruits and vegetables paired with healthy fats found in fish, nuts, avocados and oils (e.g., canola, olive, grapeseed) to support heart health. Limit processed foods, added sugars and excess sodium that can contribute to heart and vascular disease, as well as weight gain, which can put additional stress on the heart.

Add more activity to your daily routine and avoid spending too much time sitting. Studies show that even with exercise, sitting down for long periods everyday can increase your risk for heart disease. While daily life encourages sitting for long stretches at a time, such as working at a computer, it helps to take short breaks, stretch and walk a couple laps around your office for at least 2 minutes every hour.

Strengthen your heart. Like all muscles, your heart grows stronger with regular exercise. Adults should get 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise (walking, biking, swimming) each week, 75 minutes of intense activity that gets your heart pumping (yard work, running, tennis) each week, or a combination of both. With regular aerobic exercise, your heart will become more efficient at what it does best: pumping blood to supply your body with needed resources like oxygen and nutrients.