COVID-19’s impact on children

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), children do not appear to be at higher risk for COVID-19 than adults based on available evidence.
While some children and infants have been sick with COVID-19, adults make up most of the known cases to date.
The impact of coronavirus on young children can vary from something that feels like the flu to a life-threatening condition.
COVID-19 presents differently in children than it does in adults. Most children either have very mild or no symptoms with COVID-19. If they do have symptoms, it might be fever, cough, shortness of breath or chest tightness.
They might only have a runny nose and not even know that they have coronavirus. Adults, especially adults with preexisting conditions and older adults, often have much more severe symptoms with the virus.
Symptoms generally begin two to 14 days after exposure to the virus and often include coughing and shortness of breath. At least two of these symptoms can also suggest a person has COVID-19: fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and a new loss of taste or smell. Symptoms of nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain also might be present.
We do know that COVID-19 affects children and adults who have preexisting conditions often more severely than those who do not and are previously healthy. Children with asthma, diabetes, immune system disorders or anything that compromises their immune system are at a higher risk of having severe symptoms associated with COVID-19. Their families need to take extra precautions to ensure that their children are protected against the virus.
This pandemic has been stressful for everyone, and most often, we cope with stress best through connecting with others. This has been a challenge in recent months.
However, it is important for parents to understand that the key to slowing the spread of COVID-19 is to limit close contact as much as possible. The more people that children interact with, and the longer that interaction, the higher the risk of COVID-19 spread.
While school has resumed or will resume soon in many areas and children will be spending time with other people, remember that exposure to additional children and adults outside of school should be managed to reduce risk.
MIS-C
Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, known as MIS-C, is an extremely rare, yet severe complication of COVID-19.
The condition causes inflammation in different body parts, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes and gastrointestinal organs. While it can be serious, most children diagnosed have recovered with medical care.
Signs and symptoms of MIS-C might include fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, rash and red eyes. Call your child’s doctor if you notice any of these signs and symptoms.
Seek emergency care right away if your child has trouble breathing, pain or pressure in the chest that does not go away, new confusion, inability to wake or stay awake, bluish lips or face or severe abdominal pain.
The best way to protect your child from COVID-19 and MIS-C is by:
• Washing your hands often. Use soap and water, and wash hands for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are unavailable, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Social distancing. Put distance (at least six feet) between your children and other people outside of your home.
• Wearing a face covering in public. Adults and children two years and older should wear a mask over their nose and mouth when in public settings where it is difficult to practice social distancing.
• Avoiding people who are sick.
• Cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces daily.
• Staying up to date on well-child visits and immunizations.
• Washing laundry and plush toys as needed on the warmest setting advised and drying them fully.
Board certified in pediatrics, Dr. Alexander Gurfinkel cares for patients at McLeod Children’s Hospital as a pediatric hospitalist.
