COVID-19, vaccination rates and pregnancy

Fifty percent of South Carolina residents 12 and older have completed their COVID-19 vaccinations. This is a well-known statistic.

What is less well known is that only 25% of all pregnant women in America have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

I believe a big reason for this low number of vaccinations in pregnant women is because Pfizer and Moderna did not include pregnant or breastfeeding women in their trials. Thus, a woman’s apprehension in getting the vaccine was understandable earlier this year.

Fortunately, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has gathered information to show that these vaccines are safe and necessary.

The CDC has been gathering information on more than 158,000 women who have received an mRNA vaccine (either Pfizer or Moderna) while pregnant. This information has been used to evaluate more than 5,000 women in the CDC’s v-safe pregnancy registry, as well as the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS).

The information gathered by the CDC has shown doctors and the general public that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are safe for mother and baby.