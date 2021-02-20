COVID-19 vaccine still important for those with cardiovascular risk factors

Both USFDA-authorized vaccines (from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) have shown to be very safe and demonstrated 95% effectiveness. In the initial studies before the approval, there was no apparent cardiac side effects in thousands of studied subjects. There was no difference in side effects from the vaccines between young patients and patients 65 years and older, or those with heart diseases.

Since the approval of two COVID-19 vaccines weeks ago, more than 45 million Americans have received the vaccine. Many of these patients are above the age of 70, and many have heart disease. Observations have shown no new cardiac or severe side effects in those who received the vaccine.

Other than the vaccine's common side effects, similar to those seen with flu vaccinations (headaches, joint and muscle pains, pain at the injection site, fever and chills), few and rare cases of severe allergic reactions were reported, and those that were reported were treated rapidly.

If you have heart disease and are scheduled for a vaccine, it's essential to continue to take your medications as usual before and after the vaccine is given. This includes patients taking blood thinners.