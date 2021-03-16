COVID-19 vaccine virtual town hall set for Friday

Jeremy R. Robertson, MD is the vice president for medical services and the chief medical officer for McLeod Regional Medical Center. Board certified in emergency medicine, Robertson earned his medical degree from the University of Alabama School of Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama. He completed his residency training in Emergency Medicine at East Carolina University School of Medicine/Pitt County Memorial Hospital of Greenville, North Carolina, and completed a master’s degree in health care administration at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. Robertson joined the McLeod medical staff in 2009 and has served patients as an emergency medicine physician in addition to leadership duties for the past 12 years. In 2012, he was appointed the medical director of emergency services and served in that capacity until his appointment as chief medical officer in 2019. Robertson and his wife, Veronica, reside in Florence and have two daughters.